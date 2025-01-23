Left Menu

Thailand Embraces Love: Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage

Thailand has legalized same-sex marriage with the Marriage Equality Act, becoming the first Southeast Asian country to do so. The law offers LGBTQ+ couples the same rights as heterosexual pairs. The move has been celebrated widely, with many couples registering their marriage in Bangkok.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 23-01-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 07:46 IST
Thailand marked a historic day by legalizing same-sex marriage, a milestone for LGBTQ+ rights in the region. With the enactment of the Marriage Equality Act, Thailand becomes the first country in Southeast Asia to grant LGBTQ+ couples the same legal standing as heterosexuals, heralding a new era of inclusivity.

On Thursday, over 300 couples are expected to formalize their unions at a celebratory event in Bangkok, marking the beginning of a new chapter for many. This comes as the Marriage Equality Act amends the Civil and Commercial Code, replacing terms like 'husband and wife' with 'individuals' and 'marriage partners.'

The groundbreaking law extends comprehensive legal, financial, and medical rights to LGBTQ+ couples. It underscores Thailand's evolving social attitude towards inclusivity and offers hope for future reforms throughout Asia, as advocates continue to press for greater acceptance and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

