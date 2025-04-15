Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Tour: Promoting Free Trade Amid Global Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping has embarked on a significant tour of Southeast Asia, emphasizing the theme of free trade and underscoring China's role as a bastion of stability. Arriving in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for a comprehensive three-day visit, Xi aims to strengthen economic ties in the region as part of China's long-term strategy.

Throughout his visit, Xi has engaged in high-level meetings with regional leaders, including Vietnam's President Luong Cuong and Communist Party General Secretary To Lam. These discussions have resulted in a series of memorandums on supply chain cooperation and promises of increased access for Vietnamese agricultural exports to China, though the specifics remain largely undisclosed to the public.

With Malaysia serving as the current chair of the ASEAN, discussions are expected on the progression of a free trade agreement that could further reduce tariffs among ASEAN members and China. This initiative aligns with China's overarching goal of fortifying its influence amidst recent global market disruptions triggered by U.S. tariff implementations.

