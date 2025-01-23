Left Menu

Republic Day Parade 2025: Celebrating Heritage and Progress

The Republic Day Parade 2025 in New Delhi will feature 31 vibrant tableaux highlighting India's cultural heritage and modern advancements. The parade will showcase Bihar's ancient Nalanda University, Haryana's development strides, and a tri-services tableau emphasizing military collaboration. The event underscores India's progress and unity as it celebrates 75 years of its Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:50 IST
Republic Day Parade 2025: Celebrating Heritage and Progress
Bihar Joint Director Ravi Bhushan Sahay. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2025 Republic Day Parade in New Delhi is set to be a grand showcasing of India's heritage and progress, with 31 tableaux from across the nation reflecting the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas'. Among the highlights is Bihar's tableau, presenting the state as a land of knowledge and peace, featuring Nalanda University's illustrious past and its modern revival.

Director Ravi Bhushan Sahay expressed pride in Bihar's contribution to the country's intellectual legacy, featuring the ancient ruins and the new Nalanda University inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. Also featured is Bodh Gaya, where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, symbolized through a depiction of the Bodhi tree.

Haryana's tableau, titled 'Samridh Haryana-Virasat Aur Vikas', underscores the state's development and heritage, with elements ranging from Kurukshetra's spiritual significance to modern infrastructural growth. A highlight includes a depiction of the Bhagwad Gita's divine message. Additionally, the tri-services tableau emphasizes military unity with the theme 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat', aligning with India's 75th Constitutional anniversary celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025