Republic Day Parade 2025: Celebrating Heritage and Progress
The Republic Day Parade 2025 in New Delhi will feature 31 vibrant tableaux highlighting India's cultural heritage and modern advancements. The parade will showcase Bihar's ancient Nalanda University, Haryana's development strides, and a tri-services tableau emphasizing military collaboration. The event underscores India's progress and unity as it celebrates 75 years of its Constitution.
The 2025 Republic Day Parade in New Delhi is set to be a grand showcasing of India's heritage and progress, with 31 tableaux from across the nation reflecting the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas'. Among the highlights is Bihar's tableau, presenting the state as a land of knowledge and peace, featuring Nalanda University's illustrious past and its modern revival.
Director Ravi Bhushan Sahay expressed pride in Bihar's contribution to the country's intellectual legacy, featuring the ancient ruins and the new Nalanda University inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. Also featured is Bodh Gaya, where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, symbolized through a depiction of the Bodhi tree.
Haryana's tableau, titled 'Samridh Haryana-Virasat Aur Vikas', underscores the state's development and heritage, with elements ranging from Kurukshetra's spiritual significance to modern infrastructural growth. A highlight includes a depiction of the Bhagwad Gita's divine message. Additionally, the tri-services tableau emphasizes military unity with the theme 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat', aligning with India's 75th Constitutional anniversary celebrations.
