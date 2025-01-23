Tragedy Strikes: Jalgaon Train Mishap Claims 13 Lives

In a tragic turn of events in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, 13 people have lost their lives in a train accident, with the death toll confirmed by Jalgaon District Magistrate Ayush Prasad. The calamity unfolded as passengers aboard the Pushpak Express disembarked due to a suspected onboard fire as the Karnataka Express swiftly passed on an adjacent track, resulting in the disaster.

Authorities have admitted the injured to Civil Hospital Jalgaon, where they are receiving medical treatment. The Railway Ministry has announced an ex gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh for the deceased's families. Additionally, compensations of Rs 50,000 for seriously injured individuals and Rs 5,000 for those with minor injuries have been allocated, according to a statement by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's office.

As investigations continue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have extended their condolences and support. The Chief Minister has announced an additional Rs 5 lakh ex gratia and pledged to cover all medical expenses for the injured. Emergency response teams and medical staff remain on high alert as authorities conduct thorough investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)