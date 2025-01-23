Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield Launch Rs 1,700 Crore Office Investment Fund

Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield Management Pvt Ltd (NCW) have successfully raised Rs 1,700 crore through their latest real estate fund aimed at investing in prominent office assets throughout major Indian cities.

This strategic initiative marks a joint venture between Nuvama Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield, focusing on Grade A+ office spaces in Bengaluru, NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Anshu Kapoor of Nuvama Asset Management and Anshul Jain of Cushman & Wakefield highlighted the achievement of attracting investor confidence and their plan to reach a Rs 3,000 crore fund size within the next six months, underscoring the potential of India's commercial real estate landscape.

