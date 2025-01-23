Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2023: Record-Breaking Devotee Participation at Triveni Sangam

Over 97.3 million devotees have gathered at the Triveni Sangam during the first 11 days of the Mahakumbh, with numbers expected to surpass 100 million. Notable figures like 'Pahalwan Baba' aim to inspire youth, while UP's CM Yogi Adityanath emphasizes urban development and spirituality during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:36 IST
Drone visuals from the ghat of Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahakumbh festival is witnessing an extraordinary gathering with over 97.3 million devotees converging at the Triveni Sangam within the first 11 days, with projections anticipating that the crowd may exceed 100 million by day's end. The festival continues to draw pilgrims, Kalpavasis, and notable seers in unprecedented numbers.

Uttar Pradesh government data reveals that on Thursday alone, over 1.69 million individuals participated in the sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Officials predict attendee numbers will reach 450 million by the festival's conclusion, emphasizing the event's colossal scale.

Amidst the throngs, figures like Rajpal Singh, known as 'Pahalwan Baba', distinguish themselves by promoting a healthy lifestyle and urging youth empowerment. At 50, Singh's commitment to physical fitness highlights the potential in youth, asserting, 'If I can do 10,000 one-handed push-ups at this age, the youth can achieve much more.'

Prominent attendees include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who, alongside his deputies and cabinet members, participated in the spiritual bathing ritual on Wednesday. The Chief Minister also underscored governmental initiatives, announcing municipal bonds for Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Agra aimed at urban development and investment promotion.

With the Mauni Amavasya festival on the horizon, authorities are intensifying preparations to accommodate the anticipated influx of devotees, ensuring a safe and spiritually rewarding experience for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

