Left Menu

Nation Commemorates Netaji's Legacy with Parakram Diwas 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with top leaders, commemorates Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 128th birth anniversary on Parakram Diwas. A grand event scheduled from January 23-25, 2025, in Cuttack will honor Netaji, featuring exhibitions and cultural performances to celebrate his contributions to India's freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:39 IST
Nation Commemorates Netaji's Legacy with Parakram Diwas 2025
PM Modi along with his Cabinet colleagues and other Parliamentarians pays tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary in Samvidhan Sadan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined by cabinet colleagues, paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary at Samvidhan Sadan. During the ceremony, PM Modi engaged with school students, accompanied by Rajya Sabha LOP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Earlier, PM Modi honored Netaji, recognizing his unparalleled role in India's freedom movement. In a post on X, Modi stated, "Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His vision continues to inspire us in building the India he envisioned." Parakram Diwas, marking Bose's birth anniversary, was officially designated in 2021.

A multifaceted celebration of Parakram Diwas 2025 is set in Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace, unfolding from January 23 to 25, 2025. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the three-day event, which includes exhibitions, cultural performances, and tributes, organized by the Ministry of Culture at Barabati Fort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025