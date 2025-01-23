Nation Commemorates Netaji's Legacy with Parakram Diwas 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with top leaders, commemorates Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 128th birth anniversary on Parakram Diwas. A grand event scheduled from January 23-25, 2025, in Cuttack will honor Netaji, featuring exhibitions and cultural performances to celebrate his contributions to India's freedom.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined by cabinet colleagues, paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary at Samvidhan Sadan. During the ceremony, PM Modi engaged with school students, accompanied by Rajya Sabha LOP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Earlier, PM Modi honored Netaji, recognizing his unparalleled role in India's freedom movement. In a post on X, Modi stated, "Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His vision continues to inspire us in building the India he envisioned." Parakram Diwas, marking Bose's birth anniversary, was officially designated in 2021.
A multifaceted celebration of Parakram Diwas 2025 is set in Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace, unfolding from January 23 to 25, 2025. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the three-day event, which includes exhibitions, cultural performances, and tributes, organized by the Ministry of Culture at Barabati Fort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Kickstarts Mega Development Projects in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Modi's Dual Dedication: Naval Might and Cultural Heritage
Prime Minister Modi says, 25 crore people have moved out of poverty and this neo-middle class are prospective buyers of vehicles.
Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Army Day with Inspiring Tribute
Prime Minister Modi Advances Rural Empowerment with Massive Property Card Distribution