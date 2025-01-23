Nation Commemorates Netaji's Legacy with Parakram Diwas 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined by cabinet colleagues, paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary at Samvidhan Sadan. During the ceremony, PM Modi engaged with school students, accompanied by Rajya Sabha LOP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Earlier, PM Modi honored Netaji, recognizing his unparalleled role in India's freedom movement. In a post on X, Modi stated, "Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His vision continues to inspire us in building the India he envisioned." Parakram Diwas, marking Bose's birth anniversary, was officially designated in 2021.

A multifaceted celebration of Parakram Diwas 2025 is set in Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace, unfolding from January 23 to 25, 2025. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the three-day event, which includes exhibitions, cultural performances, and tributes, organized by the Ministry of Culture at Barabati Fort.

(With inputs from agencies.)