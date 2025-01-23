Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's 'Destination Cabinet' Pays Tribute to Ahilya Bai

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to host a 'Destination Cabinet' meeting in Maheshwar under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav. The event marks the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai, with plans for sapling plantations and discussions on women's empowerment aligning with Modi's tourism vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:25 IST
MP Cabinet Meeting (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government is preparing for a landmark 'Destination Cabinet' meeting in the historical city of Maheshwar, as part of a series of activities honoring Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai's 300th birth anniversary. This cabinet meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and held on Friday.

Highlighting the significance of the event, CM Yadav stated, "The initiative aims at the holistic development of the state and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to boost tourism." He emphasized the commitment to integrate Ahilya Bai's ideals of public welfare and good governance into state policies, with a particular focus on women's empowerment and farmer welfare.

Cultural tributes are planned, including a puja-archana ritual at Maa Narmada at Maheshwar Ghat and floral offerings to a statue of Ahilya Bai. CM Yadav will also engage with local women weavers and the Cabinet members are expected to visit Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai's palace, further cementing her enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

