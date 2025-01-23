Left Menu

IDBI Bank's Leadership Renewed: Rakesh Sharma Reappointed as CEO

IDBI Bank's board has approved the re-appointment of Rakesh Sharma as Managing Director and CEO for another three years, effective from March 19, 2025, following RBI's approval. Sharma has been in the role since October 2018, having previously served as MD and CEO of Canara Bank.

IDBI Bank's board has confirmed the re-appointment of Rakesh Sharma as Managing Director and CEO for a term of three years, starting March 19, 2025. This decision comes after receiving the necessary approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

Rakesh Sharma, who took on the role at IDBI Bank on October 10, 2018, is being retained to continue his leadership at the bank. His tenure so far has seen various efforts in steering the bank towards its goals.

Before his current role, Sharma served as the MD and CEO of Canara Bank until July 31, 2018, further cementing his credentials in India's banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

