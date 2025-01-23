Turkish Central Bank's Bold Interest Rate Move Amid Easing Inflation

Turkiye's central bank has taken a bold step by lowering its key interest rate by 2.5 percentage points to 45% as signs of easing inflation emerge. This marks the second rate cut in as many months, following a similar reduction last December.

The Monetary Policy Committee, responsible for the nation's monetary strategy, has adjusted the one-week repo rate, although inflation remains a pressing concern. With the headline rate slowing to 44.38% in December, the bank remains vigilant, acknowledging persistent risks to its disinflation goals.

Turkiye's economy has faced major challenges, exacerbated by a depreciating currency and President Erdogan's unorthodox economic policies. His recent shift towards conventional approaches, including appointed economic advisors and rate hikes, indicates a strategic recalibration amid macroeconomic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)