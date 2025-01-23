Left Menu

Revolutionizing Built Environment: Embracing Digital Transformation

The built environment sector is embracing digital technologies like BIM, GIS, IoT, and AI to enhance design, management, and operation of spaces. Institutions like RICS School of Built Environment are leading this charge by equipping students with digital skills to meet industry demands and shape sustainable futures.

The built environment sector, encompassing fields such as architecture, engineering, construction, urban planning, and facilities management, is experiencing a digital renaissance. As traditional practices give way to modern innovations, technologies like Building Information Modeling (BIM), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Digital Twin technologies are transforming the design and management of spaces fundamentally. These advancements not only streamline processes but are revolutionizing decision-making in businesses.

Digital technologies empower professionals to make informed decisions while enhancing collaboration and efficiency. BIM, for instance, allows architects and engineers to collaborate seamlessly, visualize designs in 3D, and preempt construction issues. Likewise, GIS guides urban planners with data-driven insights for sustainable land use and transport planning. AI couples with sensor data to predict equipment failures, optimize HVAC systems in smart buildings, and manage construction risks, thereby enabling proactive decision-making that minimizes delays and improves outcomes. In the current digital age, proficiency in emerging technologies is imperative for students who aspire to excel in industries like engineering, urban planning, healthcare, and logistics. The skills they gain foster innovation, sustainability, and global career opportunities.

At the forefront of this educational transformation is the RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE) at Amity University, noted as India's first Built Environment School. Established in collaboration with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Amity University, it offers accredited programs in construction management, surveying, and real estate. These dynamic programs, supported by industry collaborations and international exchange initiatives, equip students with practical skills and global perspectives to thrive in the evolving real estate and construction sectors. By emphasizing digital proficiency and sustainability, RICS SBE prepares future leaders to make impactful contributions in their careers and the world at large. (ANI)

