Trump Urges Saudi Arabia for $1 Trillion Investment and Oil Price Cuts

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has reached out to Saudi Arabia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to reduce the soaring oil prices. Trump's proposal comes as he seeks deeper financial ties, urging the Gulf state to scale up their U.S. investment package from $600 billion to a substantial $1 trillion.

Trump's comments followed a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focusing on broadening the kingdom's global economic outlook and trade relations with the United States. Saudi news sources indicated a commitment to $600 billion in expanded economic ventures over four years, but Trump is pushing for more.

The controversial remarks also tied the oil price cuts to global politics, as Trump suggested lower prices could halt Russia's war in Ukraine. Despite Trump's assertions, the Saudi government has yet to publicly respond to his demands from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

