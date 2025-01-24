Trump's Fiery Speech at Davos: Tariffs, Oil, and Global Controversy

During the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a pointed speech via video, demanding OPEC to lower oil prices and urging nations to cut interest rates.

His address highlighted his intent to deviate from traditional market norms in his second presidential term, warning global leaders of potential tariffs if they manufacture outside the U.S. The speech saw mixed responses, facing both applause and criticism.

Besides touting domestic policy shifts, Trump also hinted at upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over nuclear arms and emphasized oil and gas exploitation. Controversially, he reiterated false claims about U.S. environmental standards.

