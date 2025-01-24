Italy's Court Upholds Amanda Knox's Slander Conviction

Italy's highest court reinforced the conviction of Amanda Knox for slander on Thursday, in a case connected to the infamous 2007 murder of her British flatmate, Meredith Kercher.

The legal proceedings in Florence had previously resulted in Knox receiving a three-year sentence for wrongfully imputing the crime onto Congolese bar owner Patrick Lumumba.

This decision upholds the judgment that Knox had falsely accused Lumumba, intensifying the complex legal saga entwined with the Perugia murder case.

