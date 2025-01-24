Italy's Court Upholds Amanda Knox's Slander Conviction
Italy's highest court confirmed Amanda Knox's slander conviction regarding the 2007 murder of her British flatmate. An appeals court in Florence sentenced Knox to three years for falsely accusing bar owner Patrick Lumumba of Meredith Kercher's murder in Perugia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:48 IST
Italy's highest court reinforced the conviction of Amanda Knox for slander on Thursday, in a case connected to the infamous 2007 murder of her British flatmate, Meredith Kercher.
The legal proceedings in Florence had previously resulted in Knox receiving a three-year sentence for wrongfully imputing the crime onto Congolese bar owner Patrick Lumumba.
This decision upholds the judgment that Knox had falsely accused Lumumba, intensifying the complex legal saga entwined with the Perugia murder case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Berlin Contests Court Ruling After Controversial Incident
Giuliani's Troubled Week: Contempt Rulings, Trials, and Assets at Risk
Chad's Ruling Party Wins Decisive Majority Amid Opposition Boycott
US: UN rights expert welcomes court ruling reaffirming sex-based protections in education
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Ruling Party at Congress HQ Inauguration