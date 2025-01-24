Trump Authorizes Declassification of Historic Assassination Files

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the declassification of documents concerning the assassinations of prominent figures, including John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

This decision, announced on Thursday by an aide to Trump, could potentially provide new insights and information into these historical events.

These assassinations have long been the subject of public interest and conspiracy theories, and the release of these files may shed light on unanswered questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)