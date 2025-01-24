Trump Authorizes Declassification of Historic Assassination Files
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order to declassify files related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday. This move might offer new insights into these pivotal events in American history, according to an aide to Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 01:58 IST
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the declassification of documents concerning the assassinations of prominent figures, including John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.
This decision, announced on Thursday by an aide to Trump, could potentially provide new insights and information into these historical events.
These assassinations have long been the subject of public interest and conspiracy theories, and the release of these files may shed light on unanswered questions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
