Trump's Controversial Pardons Ignite Debate

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned 23 anti-abortion protesters. The pardons were signed in the Oval Office ahead of the annual 'March for Life' rally in Washington, sparking reactions from both supporters and critics of the anti-abortion movement.

Updated: 24-01-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 02:07 IST
President Donald Trump took a decisive step by granting pardons to 23 anti-abortion protesters, a move carried out Thursday in the Oval Office.

The pardons were strategically announced a day before the widely-attended 'March for Life' rally in Washington, drawing national attention.

This decision has stirred discussions across the nation, with both opponents and proponents of anti-abortion policies weighing in on the implications of Trump's action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

