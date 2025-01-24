Trump's Controversial Pardons Ignite Debate

President Donald Trump took a decisive step by granting pardons to 23 anti-abortion protesters, a move carried out Thursday in the Oval Office.

The pardons were strategically announced a day before the widely-attended 'March for Life' rally in Washington, drawing national attention.

This decision has stirred discussions across the nation, with both opponents and proponents of anti-abortion policies weighing in on the implications of Trump's action.

(With inputs from agencies.)