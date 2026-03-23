Gulf Nations Urge Washington to Continue Iran Strikes Amidst Escalating Tensions

As the conflict in West Asia and the Gulf region escalates into its fourth week, senior officials from Gulf capitals are urging the United States to persist in their military operations against Iran. Sources, speaking anonymously to The Times of Israel, emphasize that after recent attacks, nations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain are advocating for a reduction of Iran's military capabilities before any ceasefire negotiations.

Despite some dissatisfaction with the U.S. and Israeli strategy in the region, Gulf nations, particularly the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar, remain committed to ensuring that Iran emerges from this conflict with significantly diminished military power. President Trump, who had earlier shown surprise at the conflict's regional spill-over, faced pushback from Gulf nations who had anticipated such developments and originally opposed the conflict.

A Gulf official expressed concerns that letting Iran retain its current military capabilities would be a strategic mistake for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Although there is consensus that American and Israeli strikes won't topple Iran's regime, there is a push to sufficiently deter Iran and prepare for potential future threats. This could potentially lead Gulf countries to invest heavily in anti-drone and air defense technologies post-conflict.

The ongoing conflict has seen frequent strikes exchanged and has raised alarms about the possibility of a broader regional escalation, which could disrupt global energy supplies and alter security dynamics significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)