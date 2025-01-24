Left Menu

Ryazan in Flames: Drones, Oil, and Power Under Siege

Emergency crews in Russia’s Ryazan region are responding to an early morning drone attack. Governor Pavel Malkov reported that air defense units intercepted drones targeting the main town. Unverified videos on Telegram suggest major fires, potentially involving an oil storage and power station.

Governor

In the Ryazan region of Russia, just southeast of Moscow, emergency response teams are on high alert following an early morning drone attack that targeted the main city. Regional Governor Pavel Malkov announced on Telegram that the air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed drones, although the full extent of the damage remains unclear.

Videos appearing on unofficial Telegram channels depict significant blazes in the area, raising concerns about potential strikes on critical infrastructure such as an oil storage facility and a power station. However, these claims remain unverified as independent confirmation from sources such as Reuters is still pending.

As the situation unfolds, local authorities are working to assess and contain the aftermath of the attack, aiming to ensure the safety and security of Ryazan's residents amid these escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

