Tensions Surge: Alleged Ukraine Strikes on Russian Energy

Tensions escalated as Russia's Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of attacking its energy infrastructure twice within a day, in defiance of a U.S.-mediated agreement not to target each other's energy facilities.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian drones struck electricity substations in both the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, and Belgium's southern Belgorod region, resulting in power outages for local residents.

Ukraine has yet to respond to these allegations, as it similarly accuses Russia of breaching the accord. Reuters has not independently verified the claims.

