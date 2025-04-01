Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Alleged Ukraine Strikes on Russian Energy

Amid heightened tensions, Russia's Defence Ministry claims Ukrainian drones targeted Russian energy sites, despite a U.S.-brokered no-strike moratorium. Attacks reportedly hit locations in Zaporizhzhia and Belgorod, causing power outages. Ukraine has not commented, while the veracity of these reports remains unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:17 IST
Tensions Surge: Alleged Ukraine Strikes on Russian Energy
  • Russia

Tensions escalated as Russia's Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of attacking its energy infrastructure twice within a day, in defiance of a U.S.-mediated agreement not to target each other's energy facilities.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian drones struck electricity substations in both the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, and Belgium's southern Belgorod region, resulting in power outages for local residents.

Ukraine has yet to respond to these allegations, as it similarly accuses Russia of breaching the accord. Reuters has not independently verified the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

