Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukrainian Energy Sites

Despite a ceasefire agreement on energy strikes, Russia has persisted in targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Ukraine's foreign minister announced on Tuesday.

In a recent development, a Russian assault hit an energy facility in the frontline city of Kherson, leaving 45,000 residents without electricity and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The attack underscores Russia's sustained aggression, undermining regional security efforts and heightening concerns among Ukrainian officials and international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)