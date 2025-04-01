Left Menu

Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukrainian Energy Sites

Despite a ceasefire agreement on energy strikes, Russia continues to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure. A recent attack damaged a crucial facility in Kherson, leaving 45,000 residents without power. Ukraine's foreign minister condemned the ongoing aggression, emphasizing the broader implications for energy security in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:37 IST
Despite a ceasefire agreement on energy strikes, Russia has persisted in targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Ukraine's foreign minister announced on Tuesday.

In a recent development, a Russian assault hit an energy facility in the frontline city of Kherson, leaving 45,000 residents without electricity and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The attack underscores Russia's sustained aggression, undermining regional security efforts and heightening concerns among Ukrainian officials and international observers.

