Trump's Crypto Vision: Making America the Capital

President Donald Trump has initiated an executive order forming a specialized working group on cryptocurrency, envisioning the United States as the global cryptocurrency hub. This directive constrains the establishment of central bank digital currencies.

Largely led by the White House's AI and Crypto Czar, David Sacks, the team will devise federal regulations for digital assets, including stablecoins, and consider creating a national digital assets reserve.

The executive order aims to accelerate crypto innovation by curbing previous restrictive policies and promoting economic freedom, underscoring Trump's commitment to digital financial technology growth.

