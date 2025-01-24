Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: A Record-Breaking Spiritual Congregation

Mahakumbh 2025: A Record-Breaking Spiritual Congregation
Devotees taking holy dip at Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary display of devotion, the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has attracted more than 100 million devotees since its inception in January. This religious congregation saw millions participating in the sacred ritual of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers converge, setting a historic milestone by Thursday afternoon, according to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Mahakumbh's official social media account on platform X highlighted this spiritual landmark, expressing that "More than Ten Crore souls have bathed in the sacred Triveni Sangam, immersed in divine grace." The statement further emphasized the grandeur of the event, projecting attendance to surpass 450 million visitors throughout its occurrence.

Significantly, the festival has drawn devotees from conflict-ridden regions such as Russia and Ukraine, underscoring a message of spiritual unity amid geopolitical tensions. On Thursday, international attendees gathered with Indian devotees in a communal celebration of kirtan and hymns like 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna.' Yukit a devotee from Russia, shared a message of harmony, noting the diverse representation of monks from various nationalities.

"Our presence here from nations like Russia, Ukraine, and beyond signifies a commitment to peace and spiritual growth," remarked a devotee. The festival's message of global inclusivity remains strong as visitors from different backgrounds come together following the principles of Sanatana Dharma.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those who took a holy dip on Wednesday, symbolizing the event's significance. With preparations underway for Mauni Amavasya on January 29, officials are gearing up to accommodate even larger crowds, ensuring a seamless spiritual experience for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

