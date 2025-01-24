Left Menu

Hungary Urges EU to Mediate Gas Transit Resumption

Hungary has requested the European Union to persuade Ukraine to allow the transit of gas from Russia to Europe amid imminent EU sanctions renewal. While the EU pushes to extend sanctions against Russia, Hungary remains undecided on endorsing the sanctions continuation beyond this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:42 IST
Hungary Urges EU to Mediate Gas Transit Resumption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Amid looming European Union sanctions against Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on the EU to convince Ukraine to restart gas transit from Russia to Europe.

Orban stressed the importance of this energy route during his address on state radio, highlighting the need for dialogue to ensure energy security.

As the EU prepares to extend its sanctions, Hungary has yet to finalize its stance on whether to support these measures, which are set to be reviewed at the month's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025