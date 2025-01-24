Hungary Urges EU to Mediate Gas Transit Resumption

Amid looming European Union sanctions against Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on the EU to convince Ukraine to restart gas transit from Russia to Europe.

Orban stressed the importance of this energy route during his address on state radio, highlighting the need for dialogue to ensure energy security.

As the EU prepares to extend its sanctions, Hungary has yet to finalize its stance on whether to support these measures, which are set to be reviewed at the month's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)