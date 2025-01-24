Left Menu

Hungary Pushes EU on Russian Gas Transit Amidst Sanctions Debate

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban urges the EU to persuade Ukraine to resume Russian gas transit amidst upcoming sanctions extensions. Orban criticized the sanctions, claiming financial damage to Hungary. The EU must reach unanimity for extension, and Hungary intends to engage in significant discussions on this matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:51 IST
Hungary Pushes EU on Russian Gas Transit Amidst Sanctions Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary is urging the European Union to negotiate with Ukraine to restore gas transit from Russia to Europe, stated Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This push comes ahead of a critical debate as the EU gears up to renew sanctions against Russia, which demands consensus from all 27 member states.

Prime Minister Orban has voiced opposition to these sanctions, highlighting a claimed financial loss of 19 billion euros for Hungary. Although Hungary is yet to decide on supporting the sanctions, Orban has emphasized Hungary's dependence on Russian energy, accounting for a substantial portion of its supplies.

The EU foreign ministers are scheduled to meet soon, with Hungary signaling a robust dialogue. Meanwhile, Western European countries have progressed in reducing reliance on Russian energy sources. Orban's stand could complicate the EU's unified approach, already strained by concerns over Hungary's democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025