Hungary Pushes EU on Russian Gas Transit Amidst Sanctions Debate

Hungary is urging the European Union to negotiate with Ukraine to restore gas transit from Russia to Europe, stated Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This push comes ahead of a critical debate as the EU gears up to renew sanctions against Russia, which demands consensus from all 27 member states.

Prime Minister Orban has voiced opposition to these sanctions, highlighting a claimed financial loss of 19 billion euros for Hungary. Although Hungary is yet to decide on supporting the sanctions, Orban has emphasized Hungary's dependence on Russian energy, accounting for a substantial portion of its supplies.

The EU foreign ministers are scheduled to meet soon, with Hungary signaling a robust dialogue. Meanwhile, Western European countries have progressed in reducing reliance on Russian energy sources. Orban's stand could complicate the EU's unified approach, already strained by concerns over Hungary's democratic practices.

