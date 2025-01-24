Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Bihar Firing Incident Raises Concerns Over Law Enforcement

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav criticizes Bihar's leadership following the Mokama firing incident involving Anant Singh. He accuses the government of normalizing crime and corruption. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway as both parties involved in the shootout have openly claimed responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:51 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Bihar Firing Incident Raises Concerns Over Law Enforcement
RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has sharply criticized Chief Minister for his handling of the Mokama firing incident involving former MLA Anant Singh. Yadav, speaking to ANI, accused the state government of becoming indifferent to rising crime and corruption.

Yadav asserted that crime and corruption have become ingrained in the state's governance, lamenting that the Chief Minister remains silent on critical issues. He further accused the government of protecting criminals, as no FIR has been filed despite admittances of guilt from both involved parties.

On January 23, Anant Singh alleged an attack by two individuals he labeled as "kidnappers and thieves." He criticized the police for inaction due to corruption. An investigation continues as special police inspect the homes of the accused, with local tensions high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025