Political Tensions Rise as Bihar Firing Incident Raises Concerns Over Law Enforcement

In a recent development in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has sharply criticized Chief Minister for his handling of the Mokama firing incident involving former MLA Anant Singh. Yadav, speaking to ANI, accused the state government of becoming indifferent to rising crime and corruption.

Yadav asserted that crime and corruption have become ingrained in the state's governance, lamenting that the Chief Minister remains silent on critical issues. He further accused the government of protecting criminals, as no FIR has been filed despite admittances of guilt from both involved parties.

On January 23, Anant Singh alleged an attack by two individuals he labeled as "kidnappers and thieves." He criticized the police for inaction due to corruption. An investigation continues as special police inspect the homes of the accused, with local tensions high.

(With inputs from agencies.)