Acme Solar Expands Renewable Capacity with Rajasthan Projects
Acme Solar Holdings Ltd has commissioned 86.95 MW of solar projects in Rajasthan. The projects, managed by ACME Deoghar Solar Power and ACME Phalodi Solar Energy, reached a total capacity of 300 MW each. This expansion brings Acme Solar's total operational capacity to 2,540 MW.
Acme Solar Holdings Ltd has announced the successful commissioning of 86.95 megawatts of solar projects in Rajasthan. The company's wholly-owned subsidiaries, ACME Deoghar Solar Power and ACME Phalodi Solar Energy, executed the projects.
Official statements revealed that these projects, with capacities of 47 MW and 39.95 MW respectively, were fully commissioned on January 23 to reach the rated capacity of 300 MW each.
Following this successful expansion, Acme Solar Holdings Ltd reported an increase in its total operational renewable generation capacity, which now stands at 2,540 MW.
