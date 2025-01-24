Acme Solar Expands Renewable Capacity with Rajasthan Projects

Acme Solar Holdings Ltd has announced the successful commissioning of 86.95 megawatts of solar projects in Rajasthan. The company's wholly-owned subsidiaries, ACME Deoghar Solar Power and ACME Phalodi Solar Energy, executed the projects.

Official statements revealed that these projects, with capacities of 47 MW and 39.95 MW respectively, were fully commissioned on January 23 to reach the rated capacity of 300 MW each.

Following this successful expansion, Acme Solar Holdings Ltd reported an increase in its total operational renewable generation capacity, which now stands at 2,540 MW.

(With inputs from agencies.)