Delhi High Court Refuses Special Assembly Session in CAG Reports Standoff

The Delhi High Court has turned down a request for a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to discuss reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General. The decision highlights delays by the Delhi government in tabling the reports, which are constitutionally obligated, ahead of the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has denied a plea to convene a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly for discussing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, just before the impending Assembly elections. Justice Sachin Datta's bench acknowledged the significant delay by the Delhi government in presenting these reports.

The court underscored the constitutional mandate to present CAG reports to the Legislative Assembly. The plea, filed by BJP's Vijender Gupta and supported by other BJP MLAs, demanded the tabling of 14 reports related to Delhi government's policy initiatives.

Senior Advocate Sudhir Nandrajog, on behalf of the Assembly Speaker, argued against the practicality of such directions with only 20 days left in the Assembly's term. He further addressed claims suggesting the petition was politically driven and not a matter of fundamental rights violation.

Earlier court sessions criticized the government's prolonged inaction on this matter, hinting at questionable intentions. Despite assurances from the Delhi Assembly Secretariat that tabling the reports was futile, given the Assembly's term expiry in February, BJP MLAs insisted on their right to review and debate these findings.

Gupta's counsel emphasized the necessity of government accountability, urging action before election announcements. The court, however, maintained that a thorough hearing involving both parties was essential before making any ruling, while the Delhi government planned to counter the petition.

