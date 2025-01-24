Maha Kumbh Festivities Illuminate Triveni Sangam with Devotional Fervor

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal joined the massive throng of devotees at the Triveni Sangam on Friday amid the resplendent Maha Kumbh festivities in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. His pilgrimage follows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who immersed himself in the holy waters on Wednesday, accompanied by several cabinet ministers.

Drone footage captured earlier in the day showcases a vast congregation of devotees bathing in the sanctified waters of Triveni Sangam. According to official statistics from the government of Uttar Pradesh, by 10 am, a remarkable 30.29 lakh pilgrims, including 10 lakh 'Kalpwasis,' had completed their sacred ritual.

The grandeur of the Maha Kumbh is underscored by over 102 million devotees flocking to the holy site since its commencement. This year's event has seen record-breaking attendance, with numbers surpassing the 10 crore mark on Thursday. The state projects a total of 45 crore visitors, a target well-supported by the early milestone of 10 crore bathers.

Beyond the holy dip, the morning Aarti—a pivotal element of devotion along the Ganga ghats—sees priests wielding large illuminated lamps to honor the River Ganga with floral and diya offerings. With the confluence of diverse global visitors, the spectacle at the Sangam continues to leave many in awe of India's incredible cultural and spiritual assembly.

The authorities are now gearing up for Mauni Amavasya on January 29, anticipating massive crowds for this significant occasion. The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26, featuring significant bathing dates such as February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

(With inputs from agencies.)