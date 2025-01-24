Pound Rallies Amid Tariff Talks Uncertainty

The pound saw a notable rally against the dollar on Friday, poised to end the week on a high note after a period of losses. This rise came amid uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which have weakened the dollar.

Sterling increased by 0.6% against the dollar, reaching $1.2344, its highest mark since January 9. The currency looked set to conclude the week with a 2.1% gain, reflecting similar upward trends in other major currencies against the greenback.

In a recent interview, President Trump expressed optimism about negotiating a trade deal with China and suggested a preference to avoid using tariffs, calling them a "tremendous power". Despite this, the ongoing ambiguity regarding tariff policies has fueled market volatility.

