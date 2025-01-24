Profit Surge Followed by Dip: HPCL Shares React to Quarterly Earnings

On Friday, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) shares ended nearly 3% lower, closing at Rs 352.70 on the BSE. This came as investors engaged in profit-taking.

Earlier in the day, the stock soared almost 5%, hitting Rs 380, after HPCL announced a significant increase in its December quarter profit due to soaring marketing margins.

Despite the dip at the close, the stock's morning surge was fueled by a tripling of net profit to Rs 2,543.65 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 712.84 crore year-over-year, as per the company's filing.

