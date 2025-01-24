Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Digital Currency Ponzi Schemes

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested seven individuals involved in a crypto Ponzi scheme totaling Rs 350 crore. Searches across seven states yielded Rs 34 lakh in cash and digital assets worth USD 38,414. The accused duped victims with false investment promises in unregulated cryptocurrency schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:03 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Digital Currency Ponzi Schemes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its crackdown on a massive digital currency Ponzi scheme, booking seven individuals with fraudulent activities amounting to Rs 350 crore. The accused promised high returns through illicit cryptocurrency ventures, ensnaring countless investors.

CBI executed search operations at 10 locations across seven states and union territories, unveiling incriminating evidence. The raids led to the recovery of Rs 34 lakh in cash and digital virtual assets worth approximately USD 38,414, discovered in cryptocurrency wallets. The agency seized mobile devices, laptops, hard drives, and crucial financial documents to aid the investigation.

Key findings reveal that the accused manipulated cryptocurrency transactions to conceal illicit gains. Their modus operandi included attracting investors through deceptive social media campaigns, leading to significant cryptocurrency wallet transactions worth over Rs 350 crore. The ongoing investigation continues to expose the scope of this financial scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025