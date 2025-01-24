Hungary's Gas Gambit: EU Faces Tensions Over Russian Sanctions

Hungary is urging the European Union to persuade Ukraine to resume Russian gas transit to Europe. Prime Minister Viktor Orban made this appeal as the EU engages in debates over extending sanctions against Russia, which are due for renewal every six months and require unanimous approval from all 27 member states.

At a diplomatic meeting in Brussels, Hungary agreed to include a decision on the sanctions renewal on an upcoming EU foreign ministers' agenda but has not taken an official stance. Orban voiced his criticism of the sanctions, claiming they have caused significant financial damage to Hungary, although details of this claim were not specified.

Key issues include sanctions affecting trade and freezing Russia's central bank assets, crucial for a $50 billion G7 loan to Ukraine. Orban demands assurances Ukraine will not halt Russian crude imports, highlighting Hungary's reliance on Russian energy sources, as the EU has suspended significant funds to Hungary over democratic concerns.

