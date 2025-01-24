Left Menu

Hungary's Gas Gambit: EU Faces Tensions Over Russian Sanctions

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban urges the EU to persuade Ukraine to resume Russian gas transit, amid debates on extending sanctions against Russia. The sanctions renewal requires unanimity among EU members, and Hungary has yet to declare its stance, potentially complicating EU-G7 relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:08 IST
Hungary's Gas Gambit: EU Faces Tensions Over Russian Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary is urging the European Union to persuade Ukraine to resume Russian gas transit to Europe. Prime Minister Viktor Orban made this appeal as the EU engages in debates over extending sanctions against Russia, which are due for renewal every six months and require unanimous approval from all 27 member states.

At a diplomatic meeting in Brussels, Hungary agreed to include a decision on the sanctions renewal on an upcoming EU foreign ministers' agenda but has not taken an official stance. Orban voiced his criticism of the sanctions, claiming they have caused significant financial damage to Hungary, although details of this claim were not specified.

Key issues include sanctions affecting trade and freezing Russia's central bank assets, crucial for a $50 billion G7 loan to Ukraine. Orban demands assurances Ukraine will not halt Russian crude imports, highlighting Hungary's reliance on Russian energy sources, as the EU has suspended significant funds to Hungary over democratic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025