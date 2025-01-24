Raj Bhavan Celebrates State Diversity and Unity

In a spirited celebration at the Raj Bhavan of Himachal Pradesh, the foundation day of four states—Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram—was marked with enthusiasm. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla led the event, underscoring the importance of observing state foundation days under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, likening the celebrations to a mini Kumbh.

Governor Shukla emphasized the crucial role of cultural exchanges facilitated by such gatherings, stating that these events not only unite people but also foster better understanding among them, epitomizing the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.' He extended his greetings for Himachal Pradesh's upcoming Full Statehood Day and Republic Day, urging people to celebrate their festivals proudly as reflections of their heritage and identity.

Drawing parallels with his recent Maha Kumbh visit, Shukla praised the exceptional arrangements by the Uttar Pradesh government and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's commitment to its success. He assured safety amid large crowds, with no security mishaps reported. Addressing drug prevention, Shukla detailed ongoing initiatives in Himachal Pradesh and commended the media's role in raising awareness.

