International Summit: Fostering Fair Elections Globally in 2024

At the Global Election Year 2024 conference, leaders discussed ensuring fair elections worldwide, focusing on technology's role and challenges such as fake narratives. A Delhi Declaration was signed to create a working group for ongoing discussion and collaboration among Election Management Bodies globally.

During the two-day international conference titled "Global Election Year 2024: Reiteration of Democratic Spaces; Takeaway for EMBs," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasized the importance of conducting fair and inducement-free elections worldwide. Leaders convened to discuss opportunities and challenges faced by poll management bodies in ensuring voter rights are upheld globally.

The conference saw extensive deliberations on the impact of technology, particularly social media, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, providing both opportunities and challenges. A significant outcome was the signing of the Delhi Declaration, wherein participating Election Management Bodies (EMBs) established a working group to address challenges as they arise, both via offline and online modes.

Convened by the Election Commission of India from January 23 to 24, the conference gathered representatives and heads from global EMBs. Discussions covered a range of election management aspects and acknowledged disruptive trends like fake narratives targeting the electoral process. The gathering affirmed commitments to transparency, integrity of elector lists, voter centrality, and proactive voter education.

