Honoring a Legacy: Karpoori Thakur's Enduring Impacts Celebrated

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi commemorated the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur in Patna on Wednesday, emphasizing the lasting influence of Thakur's contributions to Bihar's development.

In a media briefing, Manjhi noted, "While political freedom exists, it is essential to recognize the enduring work of Karpoori Thakur, whose 15-year impact remains significant." Manjhi praised Thakur's achievements in education, women's empowerment, and broader development, underscoring their continued relevance in current government policies. He stated, "His visionary approach in education and women's empowerment continues to guide Bihar's development initiatives."

Manjhi also affirmed his backing for the NDA-led government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating, "The NDA government in Bihar, led by Nitish Kumar, is following Karpoori Thakur's principles, advancing the state's development." Thakur, a freedom fighter born in 1924 in Darbhanga district, was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2024. Known as 'Jannayak,' he championed social justice and served in various political capacities before passing away in 1988.

Earlier, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, at a memorial event in Samastipur, lauded Thakur as a 'Messiah' of social justice, acknowledging his pivotal role in implementing reservations that broadened opportunities for many. Dhankhar remarked, "Karpoori Thakur wrote a new chapter of social and political change, breaking centuries-old stagnation and fostering equality for marginalized communities."

