Security Tightens Across Kashmir as India Prepares for 76th Republic Day
The Indian Army and security forces have heightened vigilance across the Line of Control in Kashmir ahead of the 76th Republic Day, deploying advanced technology and reinforcing local support roles to curb terrorist infiltration. Multi-tier security is instituted in Srinagar with increased checks conducted in Kulgam.
As India gears up for the 76th Republic Day celebrations, heightened security measures have been implemented across the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir's Uri Sector by the Indian Army. Soldiers are equipped with advanced surveillance and combat tools to ensure a reduced rate of terrorist activities.
Army personnel on the front line are adapting to the changing tactics of terrorists to maintain control over the LoC, while also dedicating efforts to civilian assistance in border villages. Additionally, security has been intensified across Kulgam with the establishment of checkpoints to monitor vehicle movements.
A multi-layered security strategy has been put in place in Srinagar, with Inspector General of Police VK Birdi emphasizing the importance of vigilance during the Republic Day celebrations. The festivities are expected to showcase India's cultural diversity and military strength, notably marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution.
