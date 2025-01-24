Assam Pitches Investment Potential at Ahmedabad Roadshow

In a bid to highlight Assam's growing investment opportunities, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah spearheaded an influential Investors' Roadshow in Ahmedabad, positioning the state as a key investment destination. The event precedes the prestigious Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, scheduled for February 25-26 in Guwahati.

Minister Baruah addressed a diverse gathering of over 230 investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, underscoring Assam's strategic geographical advantage as India's gateway to Southeast Asia. He emphasized the state's robust infrastructure, including its extensive road, rail, and air connectivity, along with its strengths in sectors like oil, natural gas, tea, agriculture, and green energy.

The Minister highlighted various government initiatives aimed at enhancing the business environment, such as customized incentives and policies to facilitate ease of doing business. He also mentioned Assam's vibrant tourism sector, supported by its rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, and hailed projects like the Tata Semiconductor initiative as evidence of the state's burgeoning industrial potential.

The Ahmedabad roadshow garnered significant interest from investors and industry experts, signaling robust confidence in Assam's business landscape. The upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit aims to further strengthen industrial and trade relations, securing global investments to accelerate the state's economic narrative.

Present at the event were key figures including FICCI (Gujarat Council) Chairman Rajiv Gandhi and senior Assam officials such as Gyanendra Tripathi, Dr. S Lakhsmanan, and Virendra Mittal. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)