Left Menu

UBS Group's Strategic Investment Moves in Indian Companies

Swiss investment bank UBS Group acquired Rs 1,938 crore worth of shares across 29 companies, including notable names like Reliance Industries and Hyundai Motor India, in an open market transaction. Meanwhile, its affiliate, UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd, sold an equivalent number of shares in the same firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:36 IST
UBS Group's Strategic Investment Moves in Indian Companies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major move in the financial sector, Swiss investment bank UBS Group has strategically acquired shares worth Rs 1,938 crore in 29 Indian companies. This hefty investment includes significant stakes in prominent firms such as Fortis Healthcare, Max Financial Services, and Reliance Industries.

The transaction, conducted through open market deals, saw UBS AG making acquisitions including Rs 164 crore in Fortis Healthcare and Rs 138 crore in Reliance Industries, as per the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Additionally, shares in Blue Star and Hyundai Motor India were also procured at Rs 120 crore and Rs 103 crore respectively.

Interestingly, parallel to these investments, UBS Group's affiliate, UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd, offloaded an identical number of shares in the same companies. The market reacted with Fortis Healthcare experiencing a 3.19% dip, Blue Star falling 4.11%, and a 1.52% decrease in Reliance Industries' share prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025