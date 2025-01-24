UBS Group's Strategic Investment Moves in Indian Companies

In a major move in the financial sector, Swiss investment bank UBS Group has strategically acquired shares worth Rs 1,938 crore in 29 Indian companies. This hefty investment includes significant stakes in prominent firms such as Fortis Healthcare, Max Financial Services, and Reliance Industries.

The transaction, conducted through open market deals, saw UBS AG making acquisitions including Rs 164 crore in Fortis Healthcare and Rs 138 crore in Reliance Industries, as per the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Additionally, shares in Blue Star and Hyundai Motor India were also procured at Rs 120 crore and Rs 103 crore respectively.

Interestingly, parallel to these investments, UBS Group's affiliate, UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd, offloaded an identical number of shares in the same companies. The market reacted with Fortis Healthcare experiencing a 3.19% dip, Blue Star falling 4.11%, and a 1.52% decrease in Reliance Industries' share prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)