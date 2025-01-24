Left Menu

Uttarakhand Pavilion Shines at Mahakumbh-2025 Under CM Dhami's Leadership

Uttarakhand Pavilion, led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, debuts at Mahakumbh-2025, showcasing the state's cultural, artistic, and spiritual heritage. From January 13 to February 26, visitors experience local culture, cuisine, and spiritual displays. Up to 15,000 pilgrims visit daily, exploring exhibits and traditional products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:16 IST
Devbhoomi Uttarakhand Display at Pavilion.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state of Uttarakhand has unveiled an elaborate pavilion at Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. The pavilion boasts a rich display of the state's cultural, artistic, and spiritual heritage, drawing in pilgrims from all over the globe.

The pavilion, open from January 13 to February 26, 2025, comes with a plethora of offerings. Pilgrims can admire cultural exhibits, purchase local handicrafts, and indulge in spiritual displays. The site also provides residential facilities and local cuisines, catering to daily visitor numbers between 10,000 to 15,000 people.

Commissioner Prateek Jain elaborated on the pavilion's role, noting it showcases not just the spiritual aspect of Uttarakhand, but also its traditional art, culture, and special products. The venue includes products like Uttarakhand's House of Himalaya and Himadri, as well as a Kedarnath entrance gate and replicas of Char Dham sites, emphasizing its cultural prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

