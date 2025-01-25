Left Menu

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil's data protection authority ANPD has banned Tools for Humanity from compensating individuals for iris scans, citing concerns over free will interference. The decision affects cryptocurrency exchanges for digital IDs and follows prior data issues with countries like Spain and Portugal. The ban is effective Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 05:50 IST
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Brazilian data protection authority, ANPD, announced on Friday that Tools for Humanity, a company co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, must halt compensation for iris scans in Brazil. This directive serves as a precautionary step by the ANPD, effective from Saturday, and broadly applies to cryptocurrency-based compensations as well.

Tools for Humanity, which runs the World project, aims to establish a global identity system by trading iris scans for digital IDs and cryptocurrency. However, the ANPD voiced concerns that such financial incentives might compromise an individual's autonomy in deciding whether to share their biometric data.

The ANPD has also instructed Tools for Humanity to clarify on its website who handles the processing of personal data. Although the company asserts compliance with Brazilian laws, it remains engaged with ANPD amid ongoing scrutiny linked to an investigation initiated last November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025