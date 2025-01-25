Left Menu

Battle for Control Sparks Flames in Sudan’s Major Oil Refinery

Fierce fighting around Sudan's largest oil refinery has led to massive fires, with both the Rapid Support Force and Sudan's military accusing each other of starting the blaze. The conflict exacerbates existing tensions, leaving thousands dead and millions displaced, as mediation efforts fail to bring peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-01-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 08:01 IST
Intense clashes erupted around Sudan's largest oil refinery, setting it ablaze and filling the sky with thick, black smoke visible over the capital, Khartoum. Satellite imagery confirmed by The Associated Press shows the extent of the destruction, marking the latest episode in the ongoing conflict between the rebel Rapid Support Force (RSF) and Sudan's military.

The al-Jaili refinery, a critical infrastructure located 60 kilometers north of Khartoum, has been a focal point in the battle. Attacks intensified as the RSF, which controlled the facility since April, used landmines to secure it. Despite these efforts, the refinery, capable of handling 100,000 barrels of oil daily, succumbed to widespread fires ignited on Thursday.

Accusations flew as both factions blamed each other for the refinery's destruction. The Sudanese military accused the RSF of intentionally setting the site on fire, while the RSF alleged that Sudanese aircraft dropped barrel bombs. Amid this chaos, international responses remain muted, with major trading partner China yet to comment on the affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

