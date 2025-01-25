Intensified Security Operations in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Rising Tensions

The Indian Army commenced a search operation in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday after terrorists fired shots in the region, according to official reports. The Army detected suspicious activities in the Bhatodi locality late the previous night.

An exchange of fire ensued, during which both parties discharged several rounds. Despite the tense situation, no casualties have been reported so far. The operation is ongoing, with additional details awaited as investigations continue. On January 21, a similar incident of gunfire occurred at Jewel Chowk in Jammu, prompting immediate police intervention.

Visual evidence shows law enforcement officials gathering bullet casings from the scene. Previously, a search operation in Zaloora, Sopore transitioned into a deadly encounter, resulting in the death of a security personnel, as confirmed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi. Birdi elaborated on the strategic significance of Republic Day, particularly emphasizing enhanced security measures across the Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)