Left Menu

Intensified Security Operations in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Rising Tensions

The Indian Army initiated a search in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, following a terrorist shooting incident. Suspicious movements were observed, leading to an exchange of fire with no reported casualties. As Republic Day approaches, authorities are implementing robust security measures, especially in Kashmir Valley, to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:57 IST
Intensified Security Operations in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Rising Tensions
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army commenced a search operation in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday after terrorists fired shots in the region, according to official reports. The Army detected suspicious activities in the Bhatodi locality late the previous night.

An exchange of fire ensued, during which both parties discharged several rounds. Despite the tense situation, no casualties have been reported so far. The operation is ongoing, with additional details awaited as investigations continue. On January 21, a similar incident of gunfire occurred at Jewel Chowk in Jammu, prompting immediate police intervention.

Visual evidence shows law enforcement officials gathering bullet casings from the scene. Previously, a search operation in Zaloora, Sopore transitioned into a deadly encounter, resulting in the death of a security personnel, as confirmed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi. Birdi elaborated on the strategic significance of Republic Day, particularly emphasizing enhanced security measures across the Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025