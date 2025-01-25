Delhi CM Unfurls Flag, Celebrates Achievements on Republic Day

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated the Republic Day celebrations by unfurling the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium on January 25. The advance celebrations accommodated participation in central observances scheduled for the 26th.

In her address, the Chief Minister underscored the sacrifice of freedom fighters, recalling the struggle against British rule that deprived Indians of electoral and expressive rights. She extolled figures like Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi for their courageous contributions.

Atishi praised Delhi's advancements under her government, citing uninterrupted electricity, enhanced education infrastructure, and substantial economic growth as key achievements. She voiced optimism about the city's future prosperity, asserting the government's dedication to fulfilling the vision of India's forebears.

(With inputs from agencies.)