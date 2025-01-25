Left Menu

Delhi CM Unfurls Flag, Celebrates Achievements on Republic Day

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi led the Republic Day celebrations on January 25 at Chhatrasal Stadium. She emphasized remembering freedom fighters and highlighted the Delhi government's achievements, including 24-hour electricity, improved education, and a significant rise in GDP. Atishi expressed confidence in Delhi's continued progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:26 IST
Visuals of Delhi CM Atishi unfurling the national flag (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated the Republic Day celebrations by unfurling the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium on January 25. The advance celebrations accommodated participation in central observances scheduled for the 26th.

In her address, the Chief Minister underscored the sacrifice of freedom fighters, recalling the struggle against British rule that deprived Indians of electoral and expressive rights. She extolled figures like Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi for their courageous contributions.

Atishi praised Delhi's advancements under her government, citing uninterrupted electricity, enhanced education infrastructure, and substantial economic growth as key achievements. She voiced optimism about the city's future prosperity, asserting the government's dedication to fulfilling the vision of India's forebears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

