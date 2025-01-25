Delhi CM Unfurls Flag, Celebrates Achievements on Republic Day
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi led the Republic Day celebrations on January 25 at Chhatrasal Stadium. She emphasized remembering freedom fighters and highlighted the Delhi government's achievements, including 24-hour electricity, improved education, and a significant rise in GDP. Atishi expressed confidence in Delhi's continued progress.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated the Republic Day celebrations by unfurling the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium on January 25. The advance celebrations accommodated participation in central observances scheduled for the 26th.
In her address, the Chief Minister underscored the sacrifice of freedom fighters, recalling the struggle against British rule that deprived Indians of electoral and expressive rights. She extolled figures like Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi for their courageous contributions.
Atishi praised Delhi's advancements under her government, citing uninterrupted electricity, enhanced education infrastructure, and substantial economic growth as key achievements. She voiced optimism about the city's future prosperity, asserting the government's dedication to fulfilling the vision of India's forebears.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI-assisted audio learning: A valuable tool transforming digital education and catering to diverse learning needs
Saint Louis University Strengthens Global Education Ties in India
President Ruto Highlights Impact of Increased Education Investment, Unveils Major Development Projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet
AICTE's NEAT 4.0: Revolutionizing Education with AI-Powered Mentoring
Bhaichung Bhutia Advocates Educational Reforms to Boost Indian Sports