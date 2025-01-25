Supreme Court Demands Rajasthan Police Response in High-Profile Murder Case
The Supreme Court has directed Rajasthan police to respond within four weeks to a bail plea from Sumera Parvez, accused in the murder of her motorbike racer husband Asbak Mon. Parvez, claiming a conspiracy, challenges the delayed FIR and seeks bail alleging her innocence.
The Supreme Court has intervened in a high-profile murder case by ordering the Rajasthan Police to respond to a bail application filed by Sumera Parvez. Parvez stands accused of orchestrating the 2018 murder of her husband Asbak Mon, a renowned motorbike racer in Jaisalmer.
Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta have given the Rajasthan Police a four-week deadline to present their case against Parvez, who previously had her bail plea rejected by the Rajasthan High Court last December. Represented by advocates Renjith Marar and Tarini K Nayak, Parvez argues that the accusations are part of a conspiracy orchestrated by her deceased husband's family.
Parvez's legal team raised concerns over the two-year delay in filing the FIR, which they argue undermines the credibility of the investigation. They stress that the lack of concrete evidence and the granting of bail to other co-accused should also work in her favor, especially with the welfare of her young child at stake.
