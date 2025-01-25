Left Menu

CPI(M) Condemns Government's Suspension of Opposition MPs Over Waqf Bill

The CPI(M) criticizes the suspension of opposition MPs from the JPC on the Waqf Bill, denouncing it as a threat to parliamentary democracy. The party urges supporters of democracy to oppose such actions by the NDA government. Accusations of political maneuvering underpin this legislative controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:07 IST
CPI(M) Condemns Government's Suspension of Opposition MPs Over Waqf Bill
Parliament Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has openly criticized the recent suspension of opposition MPs from the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill. The CPI(M) alleges that the suspension, directed by the JPC Chairman, was conducted under spurious pretexts to stifle dissenting voices against the government's stance.

Amidst the heated debate, the CPI(M) has called for democratic forces to unite against what it perceives as an affront to the parliamentary system. The suspension, which affected 10 opposition MPs, followed disorder during a meeting, where accusations flew over the government's attempt to fast-track the bill ahead of upcoming Delhi elections.

BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal defended the suspension, attributing it to opposition MPs' failure to sign attendance, accusing them of conspiracy. Simultaneously, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh dismissed opposition to the Waqf Bill as mere theatrics for electoral gain, asserting the legislation's necessity as a remedy to colonial legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025