CPI(M) Condemns Government's Suspension of Opposition MPs Over Waqf Bill

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has openly criticized the recent suspension of opposition MPs from the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill. The CPI(M) alleges that the suspension, directed by the JPC Chairman, was conducted under spurious pretexts to stifle dissenting voices against the government's stance.

Amidst the heated debate, the CPI(M) has called for democratic forces to unite against what it perceives as an affront to the parliamentary system. The suspension, which affected 10 opposition MPs, followed disorder during a meeting, where accusations flew over the government's attempt to fast-track the bill ahead of upcoming Delhi elections.

BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal defended the suspension, attributing it to opposition MPs' failure to sign attendance, accusing them of conspiracy. Simultaneously, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh dismissed opposition to the Waqf Bill as mere theatrics for electoral gain, asserting the legislation's necessity as a remedy to colonial legacies.

