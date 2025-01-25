Delhi Police Officers Honored with President's Medals

On the occasion of Republic Day 2025, 20 Delhi Police officers were honored with prestigious awards for their commendable service. Among these accolades, three officers received the President's Medals for Distinguished Service, highlighting their exemplary contributions to the force and the community.

Asif Mohd. Ali, Additional Commissioner of Police, was one of the recipients. Joining the force in 1994, Ali has made significant strides in police training and capacity-building initiatives, facilitating the education of over 75,000 personnel in modern criminal laws. His efforts in digitalizing public service licensing processes have been noteworthy.

Another distinguished recipient, Sanjay Dutt, ACP, has been instrumental in combating terrorism and organized crime in Delhi. His experience and bravery have earned him multiple awards, including the Police Medal for Gallantry. Som Nath Paruthi, ACP, also recognized for his investigative acumen, has diligently served multiple units within the Delhi Police, earning various accolades throughout his career.

