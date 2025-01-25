Left Menu

Amit Shah Champions 'Vibrant Village' Initiative, Bridging Rural-Urban Divide in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the 'Vibrant Village' initiative during Republic Day celebrations, highlighting its role in reducing disparities between Delhi and rural areas. The initiative, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aims to enhance infrastructure, promote tourism, and empower women and youth through economic development.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the Republic Day celebrations, spotlighted the 'Vibrant Village' initiative, underscoring its significance in not just developing infrastructure like roads and air connectivity but also bridging the 'Dil ki Doori' between urban and rural India. Speaking to officials, women entrepreneurs, and students, Shah asserted that the program represents a paradigm shift in rural development.

Highlighting the initiative's comprehensive approach, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spearheading this vision. He remarked on the all-inclusive development model initiated post-2014, which has facilitated growth reaching every citizen and region. Shah also explained the resolution of regional challenges like freezing diesel in Ladakh, showcasing the government's commitment to local issues.

The program's multi-faceted approach involves 22 central ministers visiting multiple villages to identify challenges, leading to the launch of 626 projects. These initiatives span infrastructure, eco-tourism, and education improvements, reflecting a robust strategy for rural empowerment. BJP's JP Nadda further emphasized the program's focus on women and youth empowerment, aiming to elevate villages as tourism hubs, unlocking their economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

