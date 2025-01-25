Ramnami Devotees Embody Faith at Mahakumbh: A Living Tribute to Unity

The grand Mahakumbh, an event under the aegis of the Uttar Pradesh government, has become a spiritual magnet for devotees, sages, and people from various sects across India, according to an official statement. Among the crores who have flocked to the sacred Sangam are followers of the Ramnami sect from Chhattisgarh, adorned distinctively with 'Ram' tattoos, white garments, and crowns of peacock feathers, engaging in devotional activities on the Sangam's banks.

Drawing on ancient traditions, Mahakumbh serves as a spiritual gathering for varied castes and beliefs linked with Sanatan Dharma. The Ramnami sect, originating in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir, Bhilai, Durg, Balodabazar, and Sarangarh in the 19th century, was a reaction to caste restrictions that excluded certain tribal communities from temple access and idol worship.

In devotion, these individuals transformed their bodies with 'Ram' tattoos, figuratively becoming living temples. Founded by Parashuram of Janjgir-Champa, the sect avoids temples and idol worship, embracing the 'Nirguna' aspect of Lord Ram through chanting and singing verses from the *Ramcharitmanas*, fostering a personal and inclusive spirituality.

Previously boasting over 10 lakh followers, mostly in Chhattisgarh, the Ramnami sect's presence at Mahakumbh underscores Sanatan Dharma's unifying diversity. Devotee Kaushal Ramnami emphasized their collective commitment, revealing their generational participation in the sacred dip at Sangam during Mauni Amavasya.

Kaushal, hailing from Sarangarh, noted his ancestors' five-generation-long tradition of attending Mahakumbh. This year, about 200 followers from Sarangarh and neighboring regions participated, chanting 'Ram Naam' and embodying their practice of considering tattooed bodies as temples in lieu of traditional forms of worship. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)