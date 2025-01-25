Amit Shah's Promises for Delhi: Healthcare, Jobs, and More Ahead of Assembly Elections
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at a rally in Delhi, outlined BJP's plans including free healthcare up to Rs 10 lakh, welfare provisions for workers, and development initiatives. Accusing AAP of falsehoods, he pledged ownership rights for refugee colonies, reopening of sealed shops, and extensive public transport upgrades.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, has made sweeping promises aimed at fortifying the BJP's standing in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Among the crowd-pleasers was the pledge of free healthcare treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for the city's residents.
Amit Shah took the opportunity to criticize AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of spreading false information about welfare schemes and highlighting the BJP's initiatives that contrast with AAP's record.
The BJP's manifesto, released ahead of the February elections, also includes promises of granting ownership rights in unauthorized colonies, reopening 13,000 sealed shops, and launching a series of welfare and developmental projects, aimed at transforming Delhi and strengthening its infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
