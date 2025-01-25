RJD's Yadav Slams Deputy CM: Political Legacy Disputed

In a sharp critique, RJD leader Sanjay Yadav accused Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of relying on the RJD's legacy for his political achievements. This accusation follows Choudhary's recent criticisms of the RJD, sparking debates over his political allegiance and views on key issues.

Yadav challenged Choudhary, stating, "Samrat Choudhary is a 'product' of RJD. He owes his two election victories to the party's symbol." Yadav further accused those attacking the RJD of ignoring public-interest issues, despite their past association with the party during its 15-year rule. He raised questions about the state leadership under Nitish Kumar and the contradictions in Choudhary's statements regarding former Bihar CM Karpuri Thakur.

Highlighting Choudhary's attempts to maintain visibility in the BJP, Yadav pointed to his alleged connections with the National People's Party (NPP), formed during the RJD tenure. Yadav criticized Choudhary's provocative remarks as mere efforts to seek relevance in the BJP's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)